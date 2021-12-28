Zacks Investment Research Lowers Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) to Hold

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of IVR opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.27. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 11.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 431,486 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 211.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 251,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 170,555 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 97.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 163,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

