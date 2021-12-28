Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INBX. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

INBX stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. Inhibrx has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 2.31.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 228.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter worth $3,176,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

