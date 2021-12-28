Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.33.

OMI opened at $44.04 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Owens & Minor by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Owens & Minor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Owens & Minor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.