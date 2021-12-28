Zacks Investment Research Lowers RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Shares of RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $474.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

