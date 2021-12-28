SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. SSAB AB has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

