UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UWMC. UBS Group assumed coverage on UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of UWM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.25 on Friday. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that UWM will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

