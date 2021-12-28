Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement with Core Scientific. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on XPDI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ XPDI opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.06. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,574,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,030,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,872,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,494.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,196,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after buying an additional 1,121,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 880.6% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,142,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,681 shares in the last quarter.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

