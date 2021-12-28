Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.57 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a one year low of $76.70 and a one year high of $140.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

