Head-To-Head Review: Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) & Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Bavarian Nordic A/S alerts:

5.2% of Tscan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Tscan Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bavarian Nordic A/S $283.79 million 8.96 $42.52 million ($0.60) -22.05 Tscan Therapeutics $1.09 million 106.41 -$26.13 million N/A N/A

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Tscan Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and Tscan Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tscan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tscan Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 340.57%. Given Tscan Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tscan Therapeutics is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Tscan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bavarian Nordic A/S -37.43% -11.68% -6.73% Tscan Therapeutics -522.54% -779.91% -32.14%

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer. Its products include IMVAMUNE for Ebola, HPV, HBV, and HIV diseases. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark.

About Tscan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.