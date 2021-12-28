$139.57 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) to announce $139.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.13 million. Orion Group posted sales of $170.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year sales of $578.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570.22 million to $586.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $632.04 million, with estimates ranging from $575.37 million to $665.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $139.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Orion Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 63,993 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Orion Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $832,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $121.44 million, a PE ratio of -55.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

