Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading Up 0.5%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 44,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,210,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The firm has a market cap of $22.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -18.39.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ambow Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) by 179.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,586 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Ambow Education worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of educational and career enhancement services and products through integrated offline and online channels. It operates through the K-12 Schools, and CP and CE Programs segments. The K-12 Schools segment delivers educational services for K-12 programs including school education, international education programs, and online educational offerings.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.