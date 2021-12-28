Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Shares Up 2.2%

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC) traded up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 28,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 24.40 and a quick ratio of 22.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 million and a PE ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile (CVE:ZC)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

