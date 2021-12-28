GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 131,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 397,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

GTBP has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTBP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the second quarter worth $21,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 267.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after buying an additional 714,605 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $7,906,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $5,808,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 624.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 217,451 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

