GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.59. Approximately 131,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 397,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
GTBP has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.
GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).
