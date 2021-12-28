Hydra Market Capitalization Hits $33.20 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $8.60 or 0.00017534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market capitalization of $33.20 million and $738,666.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hydra has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00058909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.40 or 0.07909812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00077235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,003.21 or 0.99862440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053097 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hydra’s total supply is 16,951,453 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

