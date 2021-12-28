Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.48 and last traded at C$19.49. Approximately 28,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 35,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.

CERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Cervus Equipment and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.25. The stock has a market cap of C$301.47 million and a P/E ratio of 9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11.

About Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV)

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

