Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSEARCA:KOR)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 16,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 147,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Gold by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,493,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,600 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Corvus Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,383,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corvus Gold by 2,663.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 1,240,403 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Corvus Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,635,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Corvus Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,675,000.

Corvus Gold Company Profile (NYSEARCA:KOR)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

