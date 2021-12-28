SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Shares Up 1.8%

SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €7.86 ($8.93) and last traded at €7.84 ($8.91). 145,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.70 ($8.75).

A number of research firms recently commented on SGL. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.80) price target on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Friday, September 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.68) price target on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.02 ($9.11) price target on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $958.60 million and a PE ratio of -10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is €8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.74.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

