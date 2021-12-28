Loser Coin (LOWB) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Loser Coin has a market cap of $3.37 million and $646,358.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.41 or 0.07915761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00076651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,954.99 or 0.99864792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LOWBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.