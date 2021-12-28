Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Trading 4.8% Higher

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75. 3,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 13,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Invesque from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.51. The stock has a market cap of C$98.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.33.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

