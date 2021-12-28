Taptica International (LON:TAP) Shares Up 0.8%

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.68). 1,625,144 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 869,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.67).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.78 million and a PE ratio of 3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Taptica International Company Profile (LON:TAP)

Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Taptica International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taptica International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.