Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN) Trading Up 0.4%

Bacanora Lithium Plc (LON:BCN) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.25 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 67.25 ($0.90). Approximately 260,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,660,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67 ($0.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £258.34 million and a PE ratio of 8.51.

About Bacanora Lithium (LON:BCN)

Bacanora Lithium Plc, a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for battery grade lithium carbonates. Its flagship project is the Sonora lithium project, which consists of 10 mining concessions covering approximately 100,000 hectares located in the northeast of Sonora State in Mexico.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bacanora Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bacanora Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.