China Communications Construction (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Trading 0.8% Higher

China Communications Construction Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCCGY)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.00. 2,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Communications Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86.

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, design, and dredging businesses. The company is involved in the construction of various infrastructure projects, including road and bridge, port, railway, waterway, river basin, tunnel, rail transit, airport, subway, housing, and municipal and environmental projects; and provision of infrastructure design services, such as consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

