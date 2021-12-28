Nervos Network (CKB) Price Hits $0.0229 on Exchanges

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $668.66 million and $16.73 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,975,567,507 coins and its circulating supply is 29,170,835,547 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

