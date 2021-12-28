Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE) Shares Up 3.4%

Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 2,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 47,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05.

About Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) (TSE:CQE)

Cequence Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. It primarily focuses on the development of its Simonette asset located in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Sabretooth Energy Ltd.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cequence Energy Ltd. (CQE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.