Financial Contrast: EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) versus Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF)

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of -3.26, indicating that its share price is 426% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.9% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for EMX Royalty and Cerro Grande Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

EMX Royalty presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.65%. Given EMX Royalty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Cerro Grande Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and Cerro Grande Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million 45.13 -$4.48 million ($0.17) -13.53 Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -$1.73 million N/A N/A

Cerro Grande Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMX Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Cerro Grande Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -229.26% -20.07% -16.63% Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -121.79%

Summary

EMX Royalty beats Cerro Grande Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Cerro Grande Mining

Cerro Grande Mining Corp. is an exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The firm explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. It holds interest in Tordillo, Catedral and Pimenton projects. The company was founded by Stephen W. Houghton and John C. Duncan in 1990 and is headquartered in Providencia, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.