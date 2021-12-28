Zano Market Capitalization Tops $24.24 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $2.21 or 0.00004498 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $24.24 million and approximately $297,894.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,995,062 coins and its circulating supply is 10,965,562 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

