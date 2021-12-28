Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Get Huaneng Power International alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Huaneng Power International stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 59,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,897. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. Huaneng Power International has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huaneng Power International will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 41,503 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huaneng Power International (HNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.