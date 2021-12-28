Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Hold

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

GLAD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.26. 94,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,209. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

