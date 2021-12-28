Avalanche Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $108.84 or 0.00222021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $26.47 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00028204 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.97 or 0.00520111 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00074744 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,381,819 coins and its circulating supply is 243,242,945 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

