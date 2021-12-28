ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $139,853.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.41 or 0.07915761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00076651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,954.99 or 0.99864792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007921 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

