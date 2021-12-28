Creditcoin Price Reaches $2.27 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $11.80 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00004622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,267.45 or 1.00502183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00056766 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00032392 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $632.01 or 0.01289265 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

