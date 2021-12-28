Odyssey (OCN) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $65,524.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007147 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

