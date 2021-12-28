Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading 77.7% Higher Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 77.7% higher against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $607.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00288658 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00011111 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003613 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00016226 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,786,299 coins and its circulating supply is 433,525,863 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

