KickToken Price Hits $0.0228 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 506.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 501.9% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $32.70 million and $407,107.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007147 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 128,021,306 coins and its circulating supply is 1,435,149,705 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KICKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.