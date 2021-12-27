First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Separately, Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $27.01. 348,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,881. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. First Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.45 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.