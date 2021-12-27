Phantasma (SOUL) Market Cap Reaches $253.67 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 14% against the dollar. Phantasma has a total market cap of $253.67 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00004948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,796.95 or 1.00202050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00032320 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.12 or 0.01312201 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins and its circulating supply is 103,158,489 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

