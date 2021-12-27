JustBet (WINR) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. JustBet has a total market cap of $639,174.53 and approximately $52,840.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, JustBet has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00059357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.46 or 0.07910929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00077713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,636.46 or 0.99879107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007832 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

