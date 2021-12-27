TE-FOOD Price Up 44% Over Last 7 Days (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, TE-FOOD has traded up 44% against the US dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $18.20 million and $222,171.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00045016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007243 BTC.

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TONEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.