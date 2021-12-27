The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. The RMR Group reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 63,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,874. The RMR Group has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

