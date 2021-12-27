Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Centerra Gold posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 18,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -12.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 39,010 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 810,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after buying an additional 361,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 860.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 540,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,674,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 151,105 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

