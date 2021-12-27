Hyper Finance Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $23,651.06 and $10.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00059808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,945.29 or 0.07928529 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00078348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,719.78 or 0.99917840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00053629 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

