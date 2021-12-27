Alchemix Achieves Market Cap of $203.68 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for about $226.13 or 0.00453943 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $203.68 million and $26.09 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00045241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007235 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,119,299 coins and its circulating supply is 900,717 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.