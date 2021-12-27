EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

ENQUF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS ENQUF remained flat at $$0.23 on Monday. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,883. EnQuest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

