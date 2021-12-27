Transcodium (TNS) Price Up 60.1% Over Last Week

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded up 60.1% against the US dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $294,100.39 and approximately $248.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

