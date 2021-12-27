Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Computer Task Group, Incorporated provides information technology (IT) staffing, IT solutions, and application management outsourcing services in North America and Europe. The company’s staffing services consist of recruiting, retaining, and managing IT talent for its clients. Its IT solutions include helping clients assess their business needs and identifying the IT solutions for these needs, as well as the delivery of services, including the selection and implementation of packaged software, and the design, construction, testing, and integration of new systems. It serves primarily technology service providers, financial services, healthcare, and life sciences market areas.Computer Task Group was founded in 1966 by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Bae. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, New York “

Shares of CTG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,835. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $147.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 11,661.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

