OAX (OAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.17 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC on major exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $18.86 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007304 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.