Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO Sells $299,357.60 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 17,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $299,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TMCI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 130,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,078. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

