Rudolph J. Borneo Sells 3,752 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. The company has a market cap of $329.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1,740.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 389,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 368,742 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 162,518 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,295,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 307,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

