Rudolph J. Borneo Sells 3,752 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. The company has a market cap of $329.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $26.42.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.
Featured Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.