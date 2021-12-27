Bismuth Market Capitalization Tops $5.23 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $395.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000113 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,325,256 coins and its circulating supply is 23,178,112 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.