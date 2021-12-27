PancakeSwap Price Up 7.4% This Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.22 billion and $189.98 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.78 or 0.00025560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007326 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 570,940,476 coins and its circulating supply is 252,043,050 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

